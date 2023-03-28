When it comes to personal and professional lives, women often feel overburdened with responsibilities. Their mental health can occasionally suffer from having too many obligations, without them even being aware of it. It becomes important for them to take extra care of their mental health. They shouldn’t feel compelled or ashamed to discuss mental health problems. Today, we are going to discuss causes and ways through which women can look after their mental well-being thoroughly.

Be Kind to Yourself

When you’re feeling low, you tend to be hard on yourself. Even if you don’t feel like rewarding or praising yourself, try to be kind. Do something nice for someone else, if you’re having trouble being kind to yourself. This will definitely make you feel nice and help you to overcome negative feelings.

Healthy Eating

It has been observed that people’s emotions improve when they consume wholesome foods and keep up a healthy physical condition. Sugary meals should be avoided, alcohol and coffee should only be consumed in moderation to minimise fatigue and discomfort. Vitamins and minerals like selenium, omega-3 fatty acids, folate, vitamin B12, calcium, iron, and zinc can help in reducing the signs and symptoms of depression.

Exercise Regularly

Endorphins are hormones that are released during aerobic activity that help people feel calm and relieve tension. Regular exercise not only improves the sleep cycle, but also helps to reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Having a proper exercise routine helps in improving your focus while also increasing your sense of value. You don’t need to go to the gym or play sports to stay healthy and active—a stroll in the park, or gardening is also sufficient.

Self Care

Learn to make time for your overall well-being. Take some time out of your busy schedule and ensure to spend some time on your favorite activities and hobbies. Consider treating yourself to a spa visit, a relaxing bath, a daily crossword puzzle, or simply a book you enjoy reading. You could also start a garden, enrol in dance classes, learn to play an instrument or improve your language skills.

Causes of Mental Health Issues In Women

Women frequently fail to articulate their feelings and may completely shut themselves down. This makes it imperative that they prioritise their mental health and dispel the myths related to it. One must understand the causes first that trigger the problem of mental health. Below, we have shared a few causes that are responsible for poor mental health. Take a look.

Having experienced scary and dangerous situations

Sedentary lifestyle

Societal or work pressure

Past traumatic relationships

Stress

Genetics

Underlying health problems like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), heart disease, thyroid, endometriosis, cancer, and more.

