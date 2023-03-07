Street food is an important part of identifying Indian cuisine. It is diverse and comprehensive, and it provides a burst of flavour to your palate. Every area has its own distinct selection of street foods, each of which strikes a chord with us. Dahi Bhalla is one such delectable choice. It is a dahi-based chaat made with a blend of sweet and spicy chutney drizzled on spongy bhallas. known as dahi bhalla, dahi vada, or doi bora, is spicy, comforting, and screams indulgence. If you have attempted to make it at home at least once and failed, then we are here to help you out-

Ingredients for Dahi Bhalla

Urad Dal - 1 Cup

Chaat Masala - 1 Tsp

Yogurt - 2 Cups

Tamarind Chutney - 2-3 tablespoons

Red Chili powder - 1 Tsp

Roasted Cumin powder - 1 Tsp

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Procedure

Rinse half a cup of urad dal and 4 teaspoons of moong dal in water several times. Then soak the legumes for at least 4 to 5 hours, or overnight.

After that, remove all of the water.

Add the lentils, half a teaspoon of cumin seeds, and a pinch of hing to a grinder container. You can add 1 teaspoon of coarsely chopped ginger.

Add the water in small amounts until the dough is smooth and fluffy.

The batter should not feel gritty when touched. You can add less or more water depending on the grade of the lentils and the capacity volume of the grinder. If you add too much water, the vadas will become soggy.

Take a batter in a bowl and add salt. Stir the batter briskly. Heat the oil in a kadai or skillet for deep frying. You can use any flavourless oil. When the oil is medium hot, drop a small quantity of batter into it. It should come to the surface steadily and rapidly. This indicates that the temperature is appropriate for frying.

Too little oil will make the vada mushy, while too much will brown them quickly from the outside. Hence add a neutral quantity of the oil. Turn the flame down when the vada becomes pale brown. Place the bhallas on tissue paper to drain the extra oil.

Add these in bhallas in a pan with yogurt. Mix them well. Top up with some boiled potatoes, salt, black pepper, red chili powder, and chickpeas. And you are good to go.

Do you similar is the process of Aloo Tikki Chaat? How? Let us tell you. You just need to make a batter comprising of mashed potatoes, coriander leaves, salt, chili powder, turmeric, ginger, and cumin seeds, and can also add dried mango powder. Don’t forget to add 4-6 tablespoons of rice flour. Mix well all the ingredients. Make medium size balls from the batter and shape or flatten them into round flattened patties. Fry these balls in a pan.

Drain the extra oil and mix them well in the yogurt mixture. Add tamarind and green chutney. And you are done.

