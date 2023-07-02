Huma Qureshi Emits the Perfect Monsoon Mood in a Pastel Yellow Co-ord Outfit; See Photos

Huma Qureshi is the epitome of a fashionista. The actor keeps killing it like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Huma can do it all, from rocking casual outfits to sharing tidbits from her ethnic fashion journals to looking elegant and understated in formal power suits. Currently, the actor is anticipating Tarla’s imminent release. Tarla, which is based on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal, stars Huma as the title role. Huma is busy as the movie’s advertising campaign is in full swing. On a regular basis, the actor posts tidbits from her promotion diary to her Instagram account.

Check out Huma’s most recent look right here-

Huma maintained a sophisticated appearance for the weekend promotions by donning a gorgeous co-ord outfit. Huma created a stylish ensemble in white and yellow, which is the ideal outfit to wear during the rainy season. Huma served as the muse for fashion label The Missy Co. and chose a matching set from its racks. Huma looked stunning in a yellow and white bralette with a low neckline. She also paired it with a matching pair of wide-legged palazzos. Huma added an umbrella to her look as she posed for the cameras, a similar shrug carelessly draped around her shoulders. “Baarish. Shall Tarla ji make some pakodas today? Or pose with her umbrella," Huma captioned her pictures.