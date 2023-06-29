Huma Qureshi Exudes Glam While Promoting Her Movie Tarla in a Turquoise Pantsuit; See Photos

The coolest, most influential fashion trend right now in Bollywood is the pantsuit, which Bollywood celebs have enthusiastically embraced. Pantsuits are becoming more and more common for a variety of events, such as red carpet appearances, movie promotions, and photo shoots. The fashion industry has been ruled by pantsuits ever since Bollywood celebrities realised their potential outside of boardrooms. It is not surprising that Huma Qureshi is leading the charge. Never assume that wearing a stylish pantsuit will make you feel confident. Huma Qureshi, an accomplished actress known for her superb performances, is currently taking on a totally different role. As she gets ready for the release of her upcoming film, Tarla, which is based on the life and culinary legacy of the renowned chef Tarla Dalal, Huma has donned an apron and entered the kitchen. She is luring viewers and foodies alike as she whips up a storm in the kitchen while promoting the film with her infectious smile and fashion-forward turquoise pantsuit.

Check out her post right here:

Advertisement

Huma’s wardrobe will spice up your look with clothes that are laid-back and sexy, radiating the perfect amount of style and audacity. Sanam Ratansi’s outfit for Huma featured a brilliant turquoise pantsuit with angular lapels and broad shoulders. She donned a blazer over a matched turquoise shirt. The actor wore several rings, a pair of eye-catching orange earrings, and blue heels as accessories.

Huma emphasised her lips with a hot, nude pink shade before starting her makeup with light-toned, creamy pink eyelids and some mascara. Huma’s take on power dressing injects some new life into the traditional sparkly attire, earning a spot on our mood board for this year’s boardroom to cocktail parties.