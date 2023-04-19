Huma Qureshi Gives Her Beige Dress A Boss Babe Treatment

Huma Qureshi is not only one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses but also an unparalleled diva when it comes to fashion. If you are looking for some trendy outfit inspiration, Huma’s Instagram is the right place to scroll through. She loves to don unique styles, and popular cuts and step out in some of the rarest collections of many talented designers. Huma knows how to keep it chic and inspire millions of her followers every day. Recently, the actress slayed a heavenly look in a solid dress with a formal blazer. The Monica, O My Darling actress shared a bunch of images on Instagram with the caption, “Waiting for Godot."

The outfit was curated by two top brands in the fashion industry. The dress is from hours while the blazer is from Massimo Dutti. The halter-neckline, nude bodycon dress perfectly fit her figure and highlighted her curves. The dress features a thigh-high slit and a tie on one side of the waist. Huma’s long, black blazer with lapel collars, which she wore while posing for the photos, enhanced her appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress further polished her look with a few accessories. She chose to wear diamond earrings and several statement finger rings from the collection of House of Shikha. Styled by Dhruv Aditya Dave, the curly messy bun made the look more enchanting. Assisted by her makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma went for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. The subtle makeup complemented her look well.

Huma Qureshi’s fans loved her formal look and took no time to show their love on her latest Instagram post. Fans showered her with praise. One of her fans said, “Looking so pretty, ma’am," another one added, “I have never seen a beautiful girl like you."

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Satram Ramani’s directorial Double XL, where she played the role of Rajshree Trivedi alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She will be next seen in the biopic Tarla, where she plays the role of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here