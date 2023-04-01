Hygiene To Bathing Rituals: 5 Crucial Newborn Care Tips Every Parent Should Follow

For new parents, the first few months with their child can be stressful and overwhelming. Everyone will offer contradictory advice on how to take care of a newborn child. Deciding which advice to follow might be challenging. Despite being stressful, caring for a newborn is one of the most joyful and satisfying experiences you will ever have. Below, we have shared some of the tips that every parent should follow.

Wash Hands

Advertisement

Everyone is always eager to hold or cuddle a newborn. Unfortunately, people sometimes forget to wash their hands while doing so out of enthusiasm. Children have low immunity and may suffer from infections. Washing your hands before touching a newborn baby is crucial. By doing this, you can protect the infant from bacterial illnesses. Ensure that everyone who comes in contact with your baby wash their hands.

Follow Bathing Tips

Giving a bath to a baby requires your utmost attention. For every mother, it is one of the most challenging tasks as it requires her to be extra careful. Select a time when your baby is awake to give him/her a hot water bath. From a bowl of warm water, a towel, cotton wool, and a fresh nappy to clean clothes, everything should be kept ready.

Hold gently

When you hold a child, make sure you are supporting their head and neck with one hand. This is because their neck muscles are still too weak to hold up on their own. The backbone is still developing and getting stronger. Until three months of age, the neck won’t be able to hold the head on its own.

Massaging

Advertisement

Massage is a fantastic way to improve your bond with your child. It helps the baby fall asleep while improving blood circulation and digestion. Dab a little lotion or baby oil in your hands. Then give a gentle, rhythmic massage. Look the baby in the eye and talk with her while massaging. It’s a good idea to massage the baby before a bath.

Sleeping

In the first two months, newborns require roughly 16 hours of sleep per day. If your newborn doesn’t have the ideal sleep schedule, don’t be alarmed. Each baby has a unique sleep pattern. Keep in mind to switch up the baby’s posture when they sleep. This can prevent flat patches from developing on their faces or heads. Also, make sure the baby is sleeping on its back.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here