ICW 2023: Bhumi Pednekar Sizzles in a Gold Bralette and Skirt for Varun Bahl's Show

Bhumi Pednekar sashayed down the ramp at India Couture Week for designer Varun Bahl in a fishnet skirt and a bralette with gold hand embroidery. Since the inception of her career, Pednekar has showcased an inherent sense of style, skillfully selecting outfits that complement her. Pednekar captivated audiences in gold, the outfit drew attention to her midriff, and displayed the ethereal charm of a free-flowing skirt.

Pednekar says, “I have known Varun for 17 years and he never ceases to amaze me. I would love to wear this for a red carpet as the silhouettes is so beautiful, and would complement all our Indian body types. It is so sexy and is super versatile." Varun Bahl’s collection, Inner Bloom showcased artisanal embroideries with beautiful 3D flowers that are synonymous with his label.

Bahl brought on stage young and playful silhouettes, according a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs. The embroideries featured intricate detailing and added a wild elegance to the designs.

Advertisement

In addition to the floral embroideries, the collection incorporated seamless patchwork embroideries, asymmetrical and voluminous cuts, creating a bold and modern aesthetic. The collection’s color palette includes black, moss green, petal pinks, lavender-pink, vivid fuchsia, ember red, vermilion red, and seafoam blue. These colors add vibrancy and depth to the designs, creating a modern and artisanal visual feast for the eyes.

Models dressed in bridal couture finery seemed dreamy, fun, and edgy. Bahl’s designs are edgy while retain a strong emphasis on fine handwork, perfect for the modern bride. The collection seeks to revive and showcase the beauty of craftsmanship and intricate detailing that makes bridal couture truly special.