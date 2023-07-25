ICW 2023: Jewellery Doesn’t Complement The Look, It Completes It, Says Renu Oberoi

India Couture Week 2023: After successfully showcasing its luxury jewellery line with Atelier Zuhra’s couture designs at London Fashion Week 2023, Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery is all set to make its India Couture Week debut.

Partnering with renowned fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, the brand will be showcasing its high jewellery collection featuring avant-garde designs that transcend time and seasons. Each versatile design imagines luxury suitable for both Western and Indian couture from ramp to reality.

Ahead of the iconic showcase, luxury jewellery designer Renu Oberoi speaks to News18 about making her India Couture Week debut, partnering with FDCI opening show designers Falguni Shane Peacock and why jewellery is like the unsung hero of the runway.

Excerpts from the interview:

Post the Atelier Zuhra collaboration at London Fashion Week 2023, describe the collection you will be showcasing at India Couture Week 2023?

The artistry in the jewellery-making process is what truly excites me. Each piece in my collection for India Couture Week 2023 is a manifestation of colourful gemstones and diamonds brought together with a profound love for the craft.

As I delicately shape each design an understated opulence with simplicity emerges transcending fleeting trends and standing the test of time. The avant-garde creations are born from deep creative exploration, resulting in a touch of humble elegance that speaks from the very soul of my work.

Tell us how did the Falguni Shane Peacock collaboration fall into place and what about their ensembles resonates deeply with your high jewellery?

Collaborating with Falguni and Shane Peacock has been a remarkable journey of artistic synergy. Their unique creativity seamlessly merges with my high jewellery designs, giving birth to something truly special that goes beyond my individual efforts. The magic lies in the way our collective vision elevates the craftsmanship and the beauty of each of our pieces, infusing it with a profound sense of purpose.

It is your debut collaborative show at India Couture Week this year, what are you most excited about this show and the collection?

Being my first India Couture Week, I feel a profound sense of gratitude and excitement.

This opportunity is a humbling experience, and I’m looking forward to sharing my collection in an intimate setting, surrounded by like-minded individuals who appreciate the beauty of fine craftsmanship.

Do you feel jewellery doesn’t get much attention on the runway as compared to clothes? What changes would you like to see in Indian fashion shows?

I must admit, sometimes jewellery can feel like the unsung hero on the runway. But, I’m on a mission to change that perception, "Jewellery doesn’t complement the look, it completes it". I want to see our work get its importance alongside stunning couture ensembles. It’s all about creating a perfect harmony of fashion and art.

As a jewellery designer, what designs would you suggest for the upcoming wedding season?

As the wedding season approaches, my designs celebrate the art of subtlety complemented by a touch of grandeur. Meticulously curated gemstones and intricate details are the hallmarks of my craft, accentuating the innate beauty of every bride on her special day.

How would you define Renu Oberoi’s design aesthetics?