Identifying 7 Warning Signs of Emotional Manipulation to Safeguard Your Well-Being in Relationships

We often go through certain phases or moments in our relationships where we are not able to figure out that we are actually being emotionally manipulated. Some relationships take a toll on our mental health and disrupt us emotionally, psychologically, and physically as well. It includes many toxic behaviours from a partner like love bombing, gaslighting, blaming, humiliation, and many more. Such turmoil in a relationship can lead to self-doubt, low self-esteem, confusion, and anxiety. According to PsychCentral, which talks about Mental Health Conditions and Therapy, “Emotional manipulation can be a form of emotional abuse."

It is important to identify the signs of emotional abuse in a relationship in order to maintain your mental and emotional well-being. Here are 7 warning signs of emotional manipulation: