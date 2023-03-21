Relationships are amazing when they are full of love and romance but gradually with time, the romance fades away. There may be many reasons for this. It may be due to work stress or other responsibilities. Here are some tips to keep your relationship fresh and long-lasting, according to a study conducted at Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology.

The Jerusalem Post quoted research saying that if there was equal participation of the couple in household chores, then there is always freshness in the physical relationship. The study further says that sharing the workload like cleaning the house and utensils or men helping the women in these works is an effective way of bringing the spark back in their relationship.

It has been said in the study that by doing the household chores, women get very tired at the end of the day. In such a situation, at the time of physical intimacy, their mind is exhausted. Due to this, women lose their interest in lovemaking. But if a man helps a woman in these works, then the woman is happier both physically and emotionally, which tends to maintain a good bond between the husband and wife.

Advertisement

Researchers from the Swinburne University of Technology, which conducted the study, included 299 Australian women and asked them online questions about their desires related to physical intimacy. The researchers asked them personal questions related to their desires.

The study found that the desires of women are multidimensional. According to the study, women desire to have a relationship in solitude. Intimacy can be successful only when her partner has a proper work-life balance, as per the study. In such a situation, if there is an equal distribution of household chores, then women feel emotionally connected.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here