If You Are A Barbenheimer Fan Then These 5 Audiobooks And Podcasts Are For You

Barbie and Oppenheimer kept film enthusiasts hooked over the weekend and the fever is not over yet. With days going by the craze about films will only increase and very rightly so. Both films have a lot of details to grasp on and many a time it so happens that while watching a film we might miss out on a detail or two. However, there is nothing to worry about because we do have a solution for that.
There are podcasts and audiobooks available on various platforms such as Audible where you can easily access explainers. These are absolutely perfect for both gearing up before seeing the movies or filling the void with intriguing explainer pieces in case you missed any details.
Check out the list-
- Barbie - Starlight Adventure, Narrated by Kristen King
In a distant galaxy, on the planet Para-Den, lived Barbie, with her father. Her days were filled with caring for extraordinary animals and mastering hoverboarding skills. But when King Constantine of Oppa-Irri sought her help to stop the stars from vanishing, Barbie felt nervous, as she had never left her planet before. Would she find the courage in her heart to embark on this thrilling adventure and save the stars? Find out as she embarks on an out-of-this-world (quite literally) journey filled with excitement!
- American Prometheus, Written by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin and Narrated by Jeff Cummings
Are you ready for a mind-blowing adventure into the thrilling life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the genius physicist who rocked the twentieth century? This wild ride takes you through Oppenheimer’s early career, his central role in the Cold War, and his audacious ideas on global controls for atomic materials that raised eyebrows and shook the world. This Pulitzer Prize-winning biography unravels the enigmatic man behind the physicist, a pulse-pounding journey through history, and gripping discoveries that will leave you on the edge of your seat!
- The Nanda Devi Mystery, Written by Angshuman Choudhury and Narrated by Sashi Kumar
While we delve into Oppenheimer’s role in the Cold War, there’s yet another thrilling story that unravels the intense geopolitics and extreme measures of the nuclear arms race during that era. ‘The Nanda Devi Mystery: How India and America Lost a Nuclear Device’ is a gripping account of a mission where both countries tried to install a nuclear-powered surveillance device on the Himalayas to spy on China, and then lost it forever.
- Oppenheimer and the Bomb: The Big Idea, Written by Paul Strathern and Narrated by Jot Davies
This tale delves into the real dilemmas of modern science: the astonishing scientific breakthrough that ended World War II, potentially saving thousands of lives, but at what cost? In this audiobook, you will meet the man behind The Manhattan Project, from being a Harvard prodigy to a victim of McCarthyism. Oppenheimer’s Big Idea presents a clear introduction to the complex theoretical work behind the bomb and its implications for our future.
- Barbie - Spy Squad, Narrated by Kristen King
Join Barbie and her squad of gymnast friends in an action-packed adventure as they transform into top-secret spies. With powerful gems stolen, it’s their time to take down the notorious jewel thief. But that’s not all – get ready for an amazing ride solving mysteries with secret doors, battling sea monsters, and decoding messages in bottles.