If You Are A Barbenheimer Fan Then These 5 Audiobooks And Podcasts Are For You

Barbie and Oppenheimer kept film enthusiasts hooked over the weekend and the fever is not over yet. With days going by the craze about films will only increase and very rightly so. Both films have a lot of details to grasp on and many a time it so happens that while watching a film we might miss out on a detail or two. However, there is nothing to worry about because we do have a solution for that.

There are podcasts and audiobooks available on various platforms such as Audible where you can easily access explainers. These are absolutely perfect for both gearing up before seeing the movies or filling the void with intriguing explainer pieces in case you missed any details.