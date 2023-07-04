Iindications of Skin Cancer: Symptoms, Causes and Treatments

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It is also one of the most fatal diseases that cause deaths all around the globe and there is no definitive cure for cancer still in the world. There are treatments available to cure cancer but that depends on many other factors such as the stage of the disease, underlying health conditions and body immunity, among others.

In many cases, patients fail to realise that they have cancer until they are diagnosed with the disease at an advanced stage. Early detection of any kind of cancer can help in its treatment and the chances of full recovery are higher in such cases.

A few signs could indicate a kind of skin cancer like Melanoma, which is a tumour of cells that produce melanin.

Symptoms of Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer does not have a single particular symptom that occurs to everyone who is affected by it. Signs of skin may include:

Unusual skin growth Growth of red or fleshy coloured moles Formation of new moles or sore patches on the skin Lumps or rough patches on the skin.

Causes of Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer is caused due to the overgrowth of cells because of the damage to the DNA in skin cells. Few of the main causes of Skin cancers are:

Exposure to Ultraviolet rays is increasing due to the depletion of the Ozone layer. Weak immune system Tobacco composition Impact of harmful chemical Hereditary issues Exposure to radiation

Treatment of Skin Cancer

The most common treatment for Skin cancer includes: