Ileana D'Cruz Announces Pregnancy: 5 Foods And Beverages To Avoid When You Are Expecting

Actress Ileana D’Cruz took the internet by storm on Tuesday morning as she took to her social media accounts to announce her pregnancy. The 36-year-old actress shared two very adorable pictures to celebrate the rejoicing news.

Ileana’s mother was one of the first people to comment on the post, showing her adoration and love for her daughter, she wrote- “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby can’t wait." Check out the post-

Believe it or not, it has been noticed that whenever someone gets to know about their pregnancy one of the initial thoughts that pop into their minds is about all the food they can and cannot eat during the course of time. It is a very valid thought to have considering the fact that foods are a heavy source of stamina and nutrition and one must be extremely cautious about what they are consuming throughout the months.

These are some of the food and beverage items should definitely be chalked out of your meal plan-

Caffeine- Well, this should come as no surprise at all but caffeine can be extremely detrimental to your and your child’s health. If you end up craving it, then remember that most doctors suggest nothing more than 200 milligrams of caffeine per day. If there is excess consumption of the same then there can a restricted fetal growth and studies show that the child might have a very low birth weight, both of which are dangerous. Raw Sprouts- If you are a salad lover then it is only normal for you to really like sprouts because not only are they extremely versatile but are filling too. But, more than often sprouts may contain Salmonella, a kind of bacteria that might induce food poisoning. However, if you take it upon yourself to cook it really well, you can consume very little of it. Junk Food- It is true and most likely that when pregnant you will end up craving the weirdest combinations in the world and while some people do end up craving tons and tons of junk food, other do not- and the best option is to not. Because junk foods are heavily processed and many a time contains chemicals, they can be harmful to your unborn child’s health. Try and stick to the healthier side of life. Alcohol- It goes without saying that, alcohol is a big no-no during the tenure of your pregnancy and even post-partum when you are breastfeeding. When you start trying to conceive you should limit your alcohol consumption from that very moment and slowly just cut it out of your “fun diet". Alcohol can risk your pregnancy and lead to miscarriages and stillbirth. Raw Meat, Fish and Eggs- If not cooked well a lot of these high-protein elements that are otherwise good for health can be dangerous during pregnancy because of their high bacterial content. Once these bacterias start reacting inside your body your health might go for a toss jeopardising your entire pregnancy and putting both you and your child at risk.

Be very careful in choosing what must be inculcated into your diet and what must be left far far away.

