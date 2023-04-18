Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Ileana D'Cruz Announces Pregnancy: What You Should Expect If You Are Expecting

Ileana D'Cruz Announces Pregnancy: What You Should Expect If You Are Expecting

As congratulations pour in for actor Ileana D'Cruz, we bring you 10 important things to keep in mind during the first trimester

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 10:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and posted a picture of a baby suit.
Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and posted a picture of a baby suit.

Ileana D’Cruz has revealed that she is expecting her first child, as she recently shared the happy news on Instagram. In her post, she shared a photo of a baby romper with the words “And so the adventure begins" printed on it, as well as a picture of a pendant that says “mama". Along with the photos, she expressed her excitement, writing, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling."

As congratulations pour in, we bring you 10 important things to keep in mind during the first trimester as it is a crucial time for both you and your growing baby.

Advertisement

  1. Prenatal care
    Regular prenatal care is vital during the first trimester. Schedule appointments with your healthcare provider to monitor your baby’s development, check your health, and receive necessary vaccinations and supplements.
  2. Healthy diet
    Eating a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for your baby’s growth and development. Focus on foods rich in essential nutrients like folic acid, iron, calcium, and protein. Avoid raw or undercooked foods, high-mercury fish, and alcohol.
  3. Hydration
    Staying hydrated is important during pregnancy, especially in the first trimester when the baby’s organs are forming rapidly. Drink plenty of water and fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration.
  4. Avoid harmful substances
    Avoid smoking, alcohol, and illicit drugs during pregnancy, as they can harm your baby’s development and increase the risk of birth defects and complications.
  5. Rest and sleep
    Getting adequate rest and sleep is crucial during the first trimester, as your body is working hard to support the growth of your baby. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night and take naps if needed.
  6. Exercise
    Regular exercise is generally safe during pregnancy, but consult your healthcare provider before starting or continuing any exercise routine. Gentle exercises like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga can help you stay active and healthy.
  7. Take prenatal vitamins
    Prenatal vitamins, including folic acid, are essential for the healthy development of your baby’s neural tube and can help prevent birth defects. Take them as prescribed by your healthcare provider.
  8. Manage morning sickness
    Morning sickness, including nausea and vomiting, is common during the first trimester. Eat small, frequent meals, avoid triggers that worsen your symptoms, and talk to your healthcare provider if morning sickness becomes severe.
  9. Emotional well-being
    Pregnancy can be emotionally challenging. Take care of your mental health by talking to your partner, friends, or a therapist, and practice stress management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and relaxation exercises.
  10. Educate yourself
    Learn about pregnancy, childbirth, and newborn care by reading books, attending prenatal classes, and talking to your healthcare provider. Being informed will help you make informed decisions and feel more confident during your pregnancy journey.

Remember to always consult your healthcare provider for personalized advice and guidance throughout your pregnancy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: April 18, 2023, 09:47 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 10:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics