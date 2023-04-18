Ileana D'cruz Is Pregnant: 10 Things Not To Do If You Are Expecting Too

Ileana D’cruz took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a sweet post. She shared a picture of a cute onesie in black and white. The onesie had ‘And so the Adventure begins’ written on it. In a second post, the actress gave a closeup of a pendant she is wearing, which has the word ‘mama’ written on it.

New pregnancy comes with its own set of challenges, during the first trimester of pregnancy, it’s important to be mindful of certain things and avoid potential risks to ensure the health and safety of both you and your baby. Here are some things you should not do during the first trimester of pregnancy:

Smoking

Smoking during pregnancy can harm your baby’s development and increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and birth defects. Quitting smoking is crucial for the well-being of both you and your baby. Alcohol and illicit drugs

Avoid alcohol and illicit drugs during pregnancy, as they can have harmful effects on your baby’s development and increase the risk of birth defects, developmental delays, and other health issues. High-mercury fish

Certain types of fish, such as shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish, are high in mercury and should be avoided during pregnancy, as mercury can harm your baby’s developing nervous system. Choose low-mercury fish options like salmon, sardines, and trout. Over-the-counter medications

Some over-the-counter medications, including certain painkillers, herbal supplements, and acne medications, can be harmful during pregnancy. Always check with your healthcare provider before taking any medications or supplements. Hot tubs and saunas

High temperatures from hot tubs, saunas, and hot baths can raise your body temperature, which can be harmful to your developing baby. Avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures during the first trimester. Raw or undercooked foods

Raw or undercooked foods, including eggs, meat, seafood, and unpasteurized dairy products, may contain harmful bacteria such as salmonella and listeria that can pose risks to your baby’s health. Cook all foods thoroughly and avoid consuming raw or undercooked foods. Excessive caffeine

High levels of caffeine intake during pregnancy have been associated with increased risk of miscarriage and other complications. Limit your caffeine intake to 200 mg per day, which is equivalent to about one 12-ounce cup of coffee. Stress

Excessive stress during pregnancy can negatively affect both you and your baby. Practice stress management techniques such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, and gentle exercise to help reduce stress levels. Heavy lifting or strenuous exercise

Avoid heavy lifting and strenuous exercises during the first trimester, as it can strain your muscles and increase the risk of injury. Opt for gentle exercises like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga, and consult your healthcare provider before starting or continuing any exercise routine. Avoid unnecessary exposure to environmental toxins

Exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins, such as cleaning products, pesticides, and radiation, should be minimized during pregnancy. Avoid unnecessary exposure to such substances, and take necessary precautions when handling or using potentially harmful substances.

Advertisement

It’s important to always consult with your healthcare provider for personalized advice and guidance during pregnancy. Following a healthy lifestyle, avoiding potential risks, and getting regular prenatal care are key to ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy for you and your baby.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here