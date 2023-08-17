Importance of Exercise for Different Age Groups

As rightly quoted by the American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1860 “The first wealth is health". To maintain, nurture and enhance this wealth, it is important to exercise, no matter what age, sex, or race you are. We might not be able to change the genes we are born with, but a life style change is certainly within our control. A simple way to lead an active life style is to start early in childhood.

Physical benefits of exercises are mostly known to all but not all know that exercises also improve memory and brain function among all age groups.

“In kids and teenagers, exercises can improve cardio-respiratory fitness, build strong muscles and bones, keep weight in control and also reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Developing a good physical fitness from a young age includes healthy bone mass & density and more lean or muscle mass than fat mass. This reduces the risk of developing bone-related issues like osteoporosis and heart issues in later life," says Dr Sheetal N. Rane, Head of Physiotherapy Department, Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai.

Exercises improve memory, alertness & attention, thereby playing major role in learning. Kids and adolescents need not have an organized set of exercises. They can engage in recreational activities like a good sport, swimming or dancing for physical fitness.

As you gradually reach your adulthood, there are physical factors like decreasing BMR (Basal metabolic rate) and environmental factors like career related stress and responsibilities that affect your health. “Strengthening or weight lifting exercises help building muscle mass. Muscle tissue burns calories at a faster rate thereby helping you maintain or increase your BMR. Research also suggests, that exercises can improve your sleep quality & energy levels, enhance your mood and give a sense of improved self –esteem. One should focus on maintaining and improving muscle mass in adulthood," adds Dr Rane