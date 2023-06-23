Importance Of Sexual Communication For Couples And 3 Rules To Keep In Mind

Communication is essential in all aspects of a relationship. Whether it is getting to know each other, resolving disagreements, meeting expectations, or fulfilling desires. Many people are reluctant to express their feelings about sexual needs with their partners. They are vulnerable and frequently worry about hurting the other person. Sexual communication, on the other hand, is essential for all couples since being open and honest can develop a sense of comfort and contentment in the relationship.

Reasons why sexual communication is necessary for couples:

Builds trust:

You might have inhibitions about getting intimate with your partner. The ability to share your deepest feelings and concerns or come out clean regarding your fears gives a sense that you completely trust your partner and are projecting your real self to them. Safety concerns:

If you or your partner suffer from or are detected with any STIs, it is crucial to inform the other. Further, if you experience pain or irritation during intercourse, the partner should be informed rather than you dealing with it alone and distancing yourself. This will create conflicts in the relationship, as staying silent about intimate health issues can also have serious consequences. Being aware of your partner’s expectations:

It is unfair to assume your partner would know what you want when you didn’t even tell them. Verbal communication over desires and fantasies is required if you want them to meet your expectations. Being hesitant will only drive you away from them and prevent you from developing a strong emotional bond. But, always hear them out and discuss any negatives, such as any behaviour you didn’t like, etc.

Here are a few Sexual communication rules to keep in mind: