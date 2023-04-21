Importance Of Teaching Your Child Independence From A Young Age

Teaching your child independence from a young age is a fundamental aspect of their growth and development. It empowers them to become self-reliant, responsible, and capable individuals who can navigate the world with confidence. From learning basic life skills to fostering emotional resilience and social competence, independence lays the foundation for a successful and fulfilling life. In this modern era, where the ability to adapt, problem-solve, and make independent decisions is highly valued, instilling independence in your child from an early age is more important than ever. As parents, it is our responsibility to foster independence in our children, while providing appropriate guidance and support along the way. Teaching your child independence from a young age benefits their cognitive, emotional, and social development, as well as prepares them for the challenges and responsibilities of adulthood.

“For a child’s personal growth and development, it is crucial to foster independence in them from an early age. We must foster an atmosphere that fosters curiosity, exploration, and self-discovery, giving kids the tools they need to grow up to be self-assured and independent," says Vijay Kumar Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Makoons.

Teaching your child independence from a young age is a crucial aspect of their overall development. When children learn to do things on their own, such as dressing themselves, feeding themselves, or solving simple problems, they develop a sense of self-reliance. This builds their confidence and sense of accomplishment, which are essential for their emotional well-being.

Ajay Gupta, founder, Bachpan Play Schools and Academic Heights Public Schools, co-founder Rishihood University, says, “How could parents expect their grown-up child to be self-reliant if the child was not even equipped with a sense of independence when young? A sense of independence goes a long way. It teaches a child how to make decisions on his/her own, initiate new tasks, be self-confident, and above all, be self-reliant and not depend on others for his/her needs."

Instilling a sense of independence in children has to start from a young age, as they are never too young to be given a strong foundation for their successful life ahead. “Children are more than capable of making decisions and doing tasks, even when flawed, and learning from their mistakes. But for that learning to happen, they have to be given enough independence to make those mistakes," adds Gupta.

Teaching independence also instills a sense of responsibility and accountability in children. They learn to take ownership of their actions and understand the consequences of their choices. This helps them develop a sense of responsibility towards their own actions and fosters a positive sense of accountability.

“Age-appropriate activities are a key component of our strategy because they give kids the freedom to decide what to do and accept the consequences of their decisions. They gain decision-making abilities from this, as well as the ability to learn from their mistakes. To encourage self-sufficiency, we also include practical life skills like dressing and personal hygiene," adds Agarwal.

In addition, it is crucial to develop resilience and adaptability. We must push kids to overcome obstacles and see failure as a teaching moment, as well as give them the self-assurance they need to handle the challenges of life on their own by creating a nurturing environment that fosters emotional intelligence and self-esteem.

Wondering what possibly can children make decisions upon? “It could be as simple as how they wish to spend the day or which homework they wish to finish first. No doubt, parents should be there for their children, guiding them throughout. But they should remember that children are the ones who have to ultimately take flight. Prepare them for that flight," opines Gupta.

Teaching independence to your child from a young age is vital for their overall development, as it promotes self-reliance, problem-solving skills, responsibility, social skills, resilience, and prepares them for adulthood. As a parent, it is important to encourage and support your child in developing their independence, while also providing appropriate guidance and supervision as needed.

