Improving Digestion To Vision, Amazing Health Benefits Of Coriander Water

Coriander is a flavouring herb often used not only in Indian dishes but also in international cuisine. It is derived from the plant Coriandrum sativum and is related to parsley, carrots and celery. This herb is distinguished not only by its aroma and flavour but also by its health benefits.

Coriandrum sativum seeds are known as coriander in the United States, while its leaves are known as cilantro. They are known as coriander seeds and coriander leaves in other parts of the world. Chinese parsley is another name for this plant. Let us look at some of the health benefits of coriander water:

Glowing skin: Coriander’s iron content, as well as its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial characteristics, help the skin combat acne and create radiant and clear skin. Because of the presence of several vitamins, coriander water even aids in the healthy growth of hair. Coriander in hair oil minimises breaking and hair loss.

Healthy digestive system: Coriander leaves are high in antioxidants and fibre. This improves digestion, increases metabolism and aids in the management of bloating and constipation. Hence, coriander water keeps your gut healthy by making you feel fuller and preventing overeating.

Reduces anxiety: Coriander extract is also used as a possible sedative and muscle relaxant.

Immune system: Coriander includes antioxidants such as terpinene, quercetin and tocopherols, which combat cellular damage and boost your immune system. These antioxidants, according to a study, lower inflammation and have anti-cancer and neuroprotective properties.

Hydration: During the summer, coriander water makes a great cold drink. It can cool down the body and even detoxify the kidneys. It also keeps the body’s water retention ability intact.

Improves vision: Coriander contains vitamins A, C, E and carotenoids, which help to maintain your vision and avoid age-related macular degeneration.

How to make coriander water:

Boil two cups of water with one tablespoon of coriander seeds.

Allow it to decrease to half its original size by gently boiling.

Turn off the heat and strain the water.