Improving Heart Health To Sleep Quality, 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit

Krishna Phal is a tropical fruit renowned in most parts of the world for its taste and nutritional value. It is also known as Passion fruit. People living in India are slowly getting to know about this fruit, because of increased consciousness about health and fitness. Passion fruit comes from the Passiflora vine and is native to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. Passion fruit is replete with nutrients, especially fibre, vitamins A and C, iron, and potassium. N Lakshmi, a senior dietician from Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, has revealed in a conversation with The Indian Express that various health-related issues can be solved with this fruit. Today, let’s take a look at the varied health benefits of Passion fruit.

1. It boosts the immune system- Vitamin C is an antioxidant that strengthens immunity levels by protecting the cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable atoms that can damage cells, causing illness and ageing. Passion fruit is the powerhouse of vitamin C, which also helps in absorbing iron, a mineral that improves the body’s ability to fight infections.

2. Helps patients suffering from diabetes- Passion fruit has a low glycemic index. This implies that it does not cause an increase in blood sugar levels after consumption. Thus it is a safe option for diabetic patients. It has a lot of fibre as well. Foods containing fibre can provide a range of health benefits that can help manage type 2 diabetes. Fibre, found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels.

3. Beneficial for pregnant women- N Lakshmi has confirmed that Passion fruit is beneficial for pregnant women. Lakshmi said that this fruit contains essential vitamins and minerals, especially Vitamin C and folate. These nutrients are important during pregnancy.

4. Improved sleep quality: Compounds like serotonin and tryptophan are present in Passion fruit, which promotes relaxation and potentially leads to improved sleep quality.