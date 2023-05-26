Improving Mental Health To Treating Back Pain, 5 Benefits Of Reverse Walking

Reverse walking is often used in physical therapy clinics to help individuals in improving their lower limb mobility and gait. It is commonly used to enhance the range of motion (ROM) in the knees, hips and ankles, strengthen the lower extremities and optimise walking mechanics. Here are five benefits of reverse walking that should be known to everyone.

May help limit knee pain

Experts suggest reverse walking puts less strain on the knee joint and kneecaps as compared to forward walking. Individuals who experience knee-related issues like knee osteoarthritis and a runner’s knee may find relief from reverse walking. This explains why physical therapists include walking backwards on a treadmill as part of their rehabilitation programs. Reverse walking actively engages low back muscles providing stability to the spine.

Improves mental health

Reverse walking has many cognitive benefits for the brain. While walking is often an automatic process for many people, reverse walking requires increased attention and conscious consideration of movement. This heightened level of mindfulness can enhance proprioception and body awareness during movement. In other words, reverse walking helps in alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Reduces leg pain

In the usual walking pattern, the muscles at the front of our legs are primarily utilised. On the contrary, reverse walking stimulates muscles at the back, resulting in enhanced leg muscle strength. Incorporating reverse walking exercises into your routine can effectively enhance overall leg strength and stability. Moreover, consistent practice of reverse walking relieves ankle discomfort and pain.

Treats back pain

Besides increasing flexibility in the hips and knees, there is evidence to suggest that walking backwards can have a positive impact on spinal discs. It is believed that reverse walking can alleviate back pain resulting from nerve compression or reduced disc height. This proves that including reverse walking in your exercise regimen is among the best ways to treat back problems.

Reduces risk of Stroke

As reported by Healthline, reverse walking improves body balance and helps prevent neurological conditions. Moreover, it is also linked to a decreased risk of chronic stroke. Reverse walking has been shown to improve motor control, lower limb muscle strength, balance, and gait ability in stroke patients.