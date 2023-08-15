Independence Day 2023: 4 Fictional Works Teenagers And Young Children Can Read To Know About The Indian Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2023: As children grow up, they need to be accustomed to our slice of history, before they get to know about India’s freedom struggle in the classroom they should have an overview of it at home. Experts are of the opinion that kids more than often are able to grasp classroom topics better when they have already been initiated to it through parents or family members. However, how does one truly go about it?

The first way is to definitely talk to them about it and make them understand the topic and its nuances but parents somehow always fear the amount that they should be talking to them about. That is exactly where the role of books comes in, parents need to have an open mind about their children’s reading habits and be rest assured that they will surely take something from the book.

This Independence Day, let’s read the stories of the revolutionaries, Bravehearts and common folk that made it possible for us to have this conversation today. Here are 5 books that are fit for children to read and learn more about India’s freedom struggle-