Independence Day 2023: 5 Tech Apps Redefining Women's Independence & Security

Ever since our first year of independence, there has been steady progression in society, a monumental increase in economic and political reforms, and rapid advancements in technology. All of these developments have but evolved the meaning of independence for us. It is safe to say that in today’s day and age, the sense of freedom for an individual is seemingly different to what it was years ago.

Similarly, the narrative around women’s freedom has been shaped over the years. From fighting for the issues of gender violence to the fight for gender equality, there is a chasm between conversations today and a few decades ago.

Now with technology making immense strides, there has been an increase in the number of tech apps with features that automatically contribute to the safety and comfort of women. Through their problem-solving offerings, they have become a new impetus to help women achieve their own freedom, be it financial independence, or even having the confidence to head out on their own.

Advertisement

This Independence Day, we listed down 5 tech apps that we think a woman should know of, which prioritise their comfort and safety.