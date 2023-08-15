Independence Day 2023: Celebrate I-Day with Vastu Tips for a Harmonious Home

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today on August 15. This year’s theme is “Nation First, Always First." Vastu shastra is an ancient Indian architectural science that seeks to create harmonious and balanced spaces. According to vastu, the home is a microcosm of the universe, and the way it is designed can have a positive or negative impact on the health, wealth, and happiness of its occupants. By following vastu tips, you can create a positive and uplifting environment in your home to celebrate India’s Independence Day.

VASTU TIPS FOR CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY IN YOUR HOME

Decorate your home with the Indian flag and other patriotic symbols. This will create a sense of pride and patriotism in your home. You can also hang up bunting, streamers, and other decorations in the colours of the Indian flag. This will create a positive and uplifting atmosphere. Light diyas or candles to represent the light of knowledge and freedom. This will create a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home. You can also light incense sticks or candles to add to the festive feeling. Place a photo of Mahatma Gandhi or another freedom fighter in a prominent place in your home. This will remind you of the sacrifices that were made for India’s independence. You can also read about the history of India’s independence movement to learn more about the struggles that our country went through to achieve freedom. Spend time with your family and friends on Independence Day. This is a time to celebrate your shared love for India and to reaffirm your commitment to its future. You can watch patriotic movies together, sing patriotic songs, or simply talk about what India means to you. Avoid arguing or fighting on Independence Day. This is a day to be positive and to focus on the good things about India. If you have any disagreements, try to put them aside for another day. Donate to a charity or organization that is working to improve the lives of Indians. This is a way to show your patriotism and to help others. There are many charities and organizations that are working to make a difference in India, such as those that provide education, healthcare, or food to the poor.

By following these vastu tips, you can create a harmonious and positive environment in your home to celebrate India’s Independence Day.

