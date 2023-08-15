Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle Highlights India's Textiles as a Symbol of National Identity

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023: Namrata Kumar, a New Delhi-based guest artist, created a Google Doodle for India’s Independence Day that celebrates the country’s rich and diverse textile traditions. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule.

The textiles, from different part of the country, showcased in the Doodle are a testament to the collective craftsmanship of skilled artisans, cultivators, weavers, dyers, printers, and embroiderers.

Expressing her view, Namrata Kumar said: “Indian textiles have held a profound significance in my life, thanks to my mother’s profession as a textile designer. Growing up surrounded by textiles from diverse regions, I developed a deep connection to these craft forms."

“Now, presented with the opportunity to create the Google Doodle for India’s Independence Day, I see it as the perfect occasion to celebrate the country’s rich and diverse textile traditions. In this artwork, each textile showcased is a testament to the collective craftsmanship of skilled artisans, cultivators, weavers, dyers, printers, and embroiderers. Together, they create these extraordinary textiles that embody the essence of India’s creative spirit."

Google Doodles have been celebrating India Independence Day for over two decades, with each year’s Doodle paying homage to a different aspect of Indian culture or history.

The first Google Doodle for India Independence Day was in 2004, and it featured a simple illustration of the Indian national flag. In the years since, Doodles have featured everything from the country’s rich history and diverse cultures to its famous landmarks and beloved sports teams.

One of the most memorable Google Doodles for India Independence Day was in 2014. It was a collaboration between Google and the Indian animation studio, Toonz Animation India, and it featured a short animated film about the history of India, from the Indus Valley Civilization to the present day.

The 2022 Google Doodle for India Independence Day was illustrated by Kerala-based artist Neethi. It features a colorful illustration of kites flying against a blue sky. The kites are a symbol of the country’s freedom and independence, and they are a popular activity on Independence Day.

Google Doodles for India Independence Day are always a popular feature on the search engine. They help to raise awareness of the holiday and celebrate India’s rich culture and history.

