Miss World 2023: India To Host Miss World 2023 Pageant After A Gap Of 27 Years

India is slated to host this year’s Miss World edition and this will be happening almost after a good break of three decades. The last time that the pageant was held in the country was all the way back in 1996. Initially, the 71st edition of Miss World was supposed to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) but the venue has now been reportedly shifted to India.

In a recent statement, Julia Morley who is the current chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation stated, “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world."

Karolina Bielawska who is the current Miss World was in attendance at the press conference of Miss World 2023 happening in India. Several media organisations reported her saying that “India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country’s grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together."

She looked absolutely resplendent at the event in an aqua gown and her smile is something that Indian netizens are currently obsessing about. Check out her look from the event-