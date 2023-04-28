Trends :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone, Throwback To All The Times Indian Celebs Stole The Spotlight At The Fashion Extravaganza

Met Gala 2023 is almost here and as fans look forward to the upcoming event, let's take a moment to appreciate some of the mesmerizing outfits worn by Indian celebrities at past Met Gala events.

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 15:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Met Gala 2023 is really being looked forward to because over the years Indian celebs have sported some amazing looks on the red carpet of the event. (Images: Instagram)
Met Gala, which is considered one of the most prestigious events in the fashion industry, is scheduled to take place on May 1. This event attracts global personalities who showcase their unique fashion sense on the red carpet while supporting a good cause. The gala also offers fashion designers a platform to display their creativity. This year, fans are eagerly awaiting Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut. Meanwhile, previous editions have seen Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and Priyanka Chopra making a statement with their impeccable fashion choices.

Deepika Padukone

One cannot ever get past this stunning look of Deepika.

Deepika Padukone has graced the Met Gala red carpet thrice, and each time she has impressed with her impeccable fashion sense. Her debut appearance in 2017 was in a beautiful white satin gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. In 2018, she wore a red Prabal Gurung gown with 3D embellishments, which she paired with bold red heels. She took her fashion game up a notch in 2019, donning a voluminous metallic pink gown by Zac Posen. Her ensemble received high praise and was considered one of her best Met Gala looks to date.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s sartorial choices at the Met have always been the talk of the town. Fans are excited to see what she sports this season.

Priyanka Chopra has also attended the Met Gala three times and made a lasting impression with her fashion choices. In 2017, she wore a stunning beige Ralph Lauren gown that featured a unique blazer button design on the front and a long trail on the back. The following year, she once again chose Ralph Lauren for her outfit, wearing a strapless velvet dress in rich burgundy with an elaborate headpiece made with intricate beadwork and diamond accents. Later in 2019, she turned heads in a silver Dior gown with feather embellishments at the bottom, completing her look with a dramatic crown and makeup that complemented her outfit perfectly.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, attended the Met Gala twice. Her debut was in 2017 when she appeared in a beige and olive Christian Dior gown. She then wore a stunning Prabal Gurung ballroom gown with a pale violet tulle design in 2019.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla made an unforgettable appearance at last year’s Met Gala with her unique ensemble that combined the designs of renowned fashion brands, Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli. She wore a stunning golden saree with a train and custom-made jewellery by Sabyasachi. To complete her look, she layered a metallic golden corset by Schiaparelli over her outfit. Her bold fashion choice earned her praise from fashion critics and enthusiasts alike.

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy, a philanthropist, made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2021. She was the only Indian attendee at the prestigious event and wore an opulent military-inspired haute couture gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The outfit featured intricate sequin and bead designs with tasselled ends and was studded with crystals, making her look stunning on fashion’s biggest night.

first published: April 28, 2023, 14:02 IST
