Indian Men Are Embracing Personal Care like Never Before

There has been a significant rise in male grooming, reflecting a shifting societal trend in India. Gone are the days when men felt weird applying sunblock creams. Men are increasingly embracing personal care and grooming practices like never before. Social media, changing cultural norms, and the emergence of grooming products specifically targeted towards men, has made men indulge in skincare and grooming products. This growing trend signifies a progressive shift in gender perceptions and a greater emphasis on self-care among Indian men.

“Men’s grooming in India has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, signalling a significant shift in societal attitudes and cultural norms. This trend has been driven by factors such as increased exposure to international fashion and lifestyle trends, changing perceptions of masculinity, and the availability of a wide range of grooming products. Services tailored for men and health consciousness too attribute to the same. Indian men are now inspired to pay more attention to their personal appearance, leading to a greater demand for grooming products," says Prannay Dokkania, Managing Director, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.

Brands Are Constantly Innovating To Meet The Demands of Male Grooming

The change in the preferences of the consumers battling the age-old concept of conventional masculinity has undergone a radical change to a metrosexual personality and it has brought focus on appearance and behavior as the central themes of grooming on a public forum.

Harmeet Singh, Vice President, Marketing E-Commerce and Product, Asia South, The Body Shop India, says, “It is amazing to see that brands today are gender inclusive and are going all out when it comes to skincare, and makeup, as it is truly something that shouldn’t be associated with a specific gender. Over the past few years we have seen a substantial rise in the male grooming as the society is shifting and more and more people are embracing gender neutrality, expressions of femininity, and new definitions of masculinity." Apart from that, increased usage of social media platforms like- YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram has made it accessible for men to follow global trends.

“At The Body Shop India, we have specific male grooming products but our aim has always been to come up with products in all categories that are gender neutral. For example, our new skincare, edelweiss as well as new vegan make up products have been well received by all genders across," adds Singh.

Haircare is important for men too