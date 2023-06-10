India's Progressive Dating Renaissance: Fluidity and Inclusivity Lead the Way

An app for meeting new people, Tinder, reveals new insights about how young adults in India are boldly challenging societal norms, embracing fluid identities, and reshaping the dating landscape with an open mindset. With more than half of the app members globally being Gen Z, and as the most fluid of any generation ever, the app has revealed that its LGBTQIA+ member base has grown at twice the rate of its overall base, and that non-binary is the most common “more genders" choice for app members globally. In fact, according to the recent Future of Dating report, there has been a 30% increase in gender identities other than male or female on Tinder since 2021 and people identifying as non-binary have increased by 104% within one year alone.

To better understand where LGBTQIA+ app members find themselves now, and how these attitudes influence evolving perceptions around love and human connection, the app in India teamed up with Gaysi Family, a queer-owned, queer-run media platform in the country to decode some of these insights.

Making dating more diverse than ever before

As a result of decades of advocacy by queer activists, Gen Z in India has come of age at a time when the exploration of queerness is relatively more accessible to them. As a result, they are changing the way they express themselves and relate to each other. Dubbed the most fluid generation worldwide, more than a quarter of young daters (29%) experience their gender as more fluid (i.e., not fixed or constant / changing based on the environment or person being interacted with) than 3 years ago, and a third (33%) say the same about their sexual orientation. Their acceptance of difference is reflected in their more inclusive approach to dating and relationships as well as other aspects of their lives. More than half (56%) of the young daters in India are open to dating individuals with diverse gender identities, sexual orientations, and gender expressions.

Tinder was the first dating app in 2016 to empower its members to identify themselves beyond the binary by introducing the More Genders feature and sexual orientation to give people a feature that empowered them to identify beyond man or woman.

Rejecting gender norms and redefining relationships

Gen Z’s rejection of traditional gender roles is validated by their dating patterns as 76% young daters in India affirm that their generation actively questions and defies traditional gender stereotypes perpetuated by earlier generations. Establishing new relationship paradigms, an overwhelming majority of 85% of young daters in India agree that they challenge traditional relationship goals and dating standards that were passed down from previous generations, reflecting a desire for more authentic, inclusive and fulfilling connections that better align with their individual identities. Gen Z on dating apps are making the effort to learn what feels affirming to their friends, dates, and prospective partners.

To support them in navigating these conversations and in an effort to normalize and encourage conversations on diverse identities and expressions, the app in India launched www.letstalkgender.in, an online guide and glossary last year in collaboration with Gaysi Family.

Dating apps as catalysts for self-exploration

Dating apps are increasingly becoming a space where young adults feel comfortable exploring and expressing their gender and sexuality, compared to their offline interactions with friends and family. In fact, 54% of young LGBTQIA+ daters have ‘come out’ on a dating app before doing so IRL (identified as non-normative gender/sexuality on a dating app before ‘coming out’ in real life to family and friends), which suggests that dating apps are serving as a platform for self-discovery. When asked, 7 out of 10 young daters in India agreed that dating apps provide a platform for more freedom and self-exploration and have helped dismantle stereotypes and expectations surrounding gender, sex, and relationships. This points towards the transformative influence that dating apps are having on young individuals to authentically express themselves.

The app recently introduced a series of new profile stickers such as ‘My First Pride’, ‘Happy Pride’ and more, giving members more options to express themselves and connect with others in an authentic and relatable way to celebrate Pride.

Welcome to the era of ‘All or Nothing’ dating

Young daters are ushering in a new era of dating that values meaningful connections and overall well-being. They are increasingly prioritizing qualities like intentionality and transparency, challenging traditional dating norms, with self-care and mental health being the primary consideration. More than half of the millennials surveyed in India agree that dating is healthier, more honest and more open for 18-25 year olds today than it was when they were the same age. In fact, 86% of young daters in India, said that they find a match more attractive if they prioritize their mental health and well-being. 81% young daters in India also agree that having a partner who values self-care is critical to a happy relationship and 77% young Indian daters agree that they would never compromise on their own-self-care for a relationship. This goes to emphasize the need for more authentic and fulfilling connections.

In response to this need for intentionality and authenticity in dating, the app launched the Relationship-types in-app feature, which encourages members to indicate the various kinds of relationships they’re interested in.

“At Tinder, we’re proud to support and uplift queer stories that showcase the magic of love, romance and the sparks in between. This generation is driving incredible change in how they date, who they date, and what they define as dating. It’s an honor for us to be part of their self-discovery journey on the app and IRL. We’re committed to creating an inclusive dating ecosystem for daters to find meaningful and authentic connections they value most," said Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications India, Tinder.