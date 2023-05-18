Indigestion To Allergies, Harmful Effects Of Eating Figs In Summer Months

Figs are a beneficial dry fruit that helps us improve our health in several ways. It is loaded with nutrients and vitamins such as calcium potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B, fibre and iron. However, due to their warm nature, it is advisable not to consume them or take them in very small amounts. Since summer is currently at its peak in the country, here are some side effects of consuming excessive figs during the season:

Allergies- Figs can cause allergies due to the natural chemical composition found in them. Excessive eating of figs can cause conjunctivitis, rhinitis and anaphylactic shock. According to health experts, people suffering from asthma should avoid it at all costs.

Bleeding- The warm nature of figs can cause retinal bleeding due to their warm nature.

Indigestion – Figs can cause indigestion. While figs generally aid digestion, the heating effect it has on our stomach can cause irritation. If consumed in excess one may face problems such as bloating and stomach irritation.

Damage to the liver and intestines- The seeds in figs cause damage to the liver and obstruct the intestines. Since we do not chew them well, the effects may not be seen immediately but over the course of a few hours.

Decrease in blood sugar level- While diabetic patients might benefit from this, people who do not have excess sugar levels may face a decline in blood sugar levels and therefore fall ill. To avoid this, one must not eat figs in excess as our body requires more energy.

While adding figs to the diet, one must take these harmful effects into consideration, especially in the summer season when the temperatures cross 40 degrees. The heating effect of the fruit makes it beneficial for winter months rather than the current season.