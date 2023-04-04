Infatuation⁠⁠ to Acceptance: Expert Reveals 4 Stages of a Relationship

Relationships are complex, with each couple navigating through various stages to build a strong and healthy bond. While these stages are not always linear and couples may find themselves cycling through them at different times, understanding these stages can help them better understand their relationship and what they need to work on to strengthen it. From the initial attraction to the eventual establishment of a stable and committed partnership, each stage of a relationship brings unique challenges and opportunities for growth. In a new Instagram post, therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw has explained the four main stages of a relationship.

According to Earnshaw, “Our relationships move through different stages as we get to know each other. Sometimes, they flow in and out of certain stages, and sometimes we can get really stuck in other stages.⁠⁠"

The 4 stages of relationships, according to Elizabeth Earnshaw:

Infatuation⁠⁠

In the initial stage of infatuation, our brain releases chemicals such as dopamine, which signal pleasure and happiness when we are with the other person, and oxytocin, which is also known as the bonding hormone inducing feelings of comfort, safety, and stress reduction. The result of this is that our ability to think rationally is temporarily impaired, causing us to overlook significant details or warning signs. This can make us vulnerable to potential negative consequences in the future. Realization⁠⁠

As time passes, the impact of love hormones lessens and we begin to perceive our partner’s true nature, which may have positive and negative aspects. At times, we may even question if our initial impressions were accurate. If we resist this realization and attempt to mould our partner into our ideal vision of them, we may become trapped in this stage. Tension

During this phase, conflicts can arise as we confront our differences with our partners. We may question whether this person is truly the right match for us, and suppressed thoughts and emotions may surface. Some couples remain in this tension phase for an extended period, as they struggle to come to terms with their disparities and find it challenging to forgive past hurts or accept each other’s differences. As a result, they may experience difficulty in demonstrating mutual respect towards one another. Acceptance

At this point, couples may either tolerate each other’s shortcomings or engage in recurring arguments. This signifies the stage of acceptance, where partners acknowledge each other as unique individuals and abandon any idealized notions of the relationship, instead focusing on the reality of their particular partnership.

Relationships are dynamic processes that go through various stages. Understanding these stages can help couples navigate through the challenges and establish a strong and healthy bond.

