INTERNATIONAL BOW DAY 2023: Observed annually on August 19th, International Bow Day stands as a dedicated tribute to the exquisite accessory that possesses the ability to elevate any attire it adorns. Bows embody a symbol of elegance and meticulous attention to detail. This seemingly simple yet versatile adornment has woven itself seamlessly into the tapestry of cultures, fashion trends, and personal expressions throughout the ages. On this day, let’s delve into the rich history, explore the various types of bows, and master the art of tying these beautiful creations.

The Art of Tying a Bow

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his stylish and flamboyant fashion sense. He often wears bows as a statement piece, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to his outfits. Here’s a step-by-step guide to tying a classic ribbon bow:

Start with a Length of Ribbon

Choose a ribbon of your desired width and colour. Hold the ribbon’s midpoint between your thumb and fingers, allowing the ends to hang down. Create Two Loops

Form a loop with one end of the ribbon, ensuring it faces away from you. Repeat the process with the other end of the ribbon, creating two loops that resemble bunny ears. Tie the Loops Together

Cross the loop on the right over the loop on the left, tucking it underneath and pulling it through the hole created by the two loops. Tighten the knot gently. Adjust the Loops

Hold the knot in place while you adjust the size of the loops and the tails of the ribbon. Make sure both loops are of equal size and the tails hang symmetrically. Fluff and Arrange

Gently fluff the loops and arrange the tails for a polished look. You can trim the ends of the tails at an angle for a neat finish.

International Bow Day 2023: History

The origins of the bow can be traced back to 17th-century Croatia. During the Prussian wars, Croatian mercenaries tied scarves around their necks to hold the openings of their shirts. This innovation caught the eye of the French upper class, who embraced the concept of tying a scarf-like adornment around the neck. As time unfurled, the cravat’s popularity soared throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. Gradually, the cravat evolved into the bow ties and neckties that grace our modern wardrobes.

International Bow Day 2023: Types of Bows

Here are some popular types: