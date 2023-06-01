International Day for Protection of Children 2023: Top 10 Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR PROTECTION OF CHILDREN 2023: Children deserve a joyful childhood and an environment that nurtures their desire to learn and grow. They are also vulnerable and need protection from any possible physical or mental harm. International Day for Protection of Children, also known as International Children’s Day, is celebrated on June 1 in many Post-Communist nations to put the focus on children’s welfare and champion their rights. This day was established on November 4, 1949, in Moscow by the Women’s International Democratic Federation (WIDF). It has been celebrated on June 1 since 1950. Below we look at the theme of this year’s celebration and share 10 related quotes.

International Day for Protection of Children 2023: Theme

Children’s Day is celebrated on June 1 or the second Sunday of June or on November 20, depending on the country. In Turkey, it is celebrated on April 23. While no theme is available for this year’s June 1 celebration of the day, the theme for last year’s celebration on November 20 was “Inclusion, for every child." The theme puts the focus on the issue of inclusiveness and ending discrimination against children.

International Day for Protection of Children 2023: Quotes