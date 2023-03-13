International Day Of Action For Rivers 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ACTION FOR RIVERS 2023: The International Day of Action for Rivers is observed every year on March 14 to raise awareness of how crucial rivers are to our daily lives. The day also seeks to spread awareness about unequal access to clean water and the growing pollution of freshwater habitats like rivers as a result of blatant human activity.

The 26th annual International Day of Action for Rivers, being celebrated this year, is a day to create awareness to protect our rivers with community participation. If rivers are to be conserved and utilised economically, it is crucial for people to work together and be dedicated to river management.

The day was previously recognised as the International Day against Dams, for Rivers, Water, and Life.

International Day Of Action For Rivers: History

The official website of the International Rivers, a global non-profit organisation, states that the inaugural International Day of Action for Rivers was observed in March 1997. Representatives from more than 20 nations approved the International Day of Action Against Dams and For Rivers, Water, and Life at the inaugural International Conference of Dams Affected Peoples in Curitiba, Brazil. Also, it was agreed to observe the day on March 14 in recognition of Brazil’s Day of Action Against Large Dams.

International Day Of Action For Rivers: Significance

The day is noteworthy because it highlights how important rivers are to maintaining human life. Rivers and other freshwater habitats are important sources of clean water for agriculture and drinking, but are sadly being subjected to drastic amounts of pollution and contamination by both the general public and industries. This negatively impacts the people who depend on these freshwater bodies for their day-to-day life.

Rivers and other freshwater bodies must be safeguarded against such actions in order for the earth to flourish sustainably. The goal of the International Day of Action for Rivers is to increase public understanding of these problems and how they ultimately impact people.

International Day Of Action For Rivers: Theme

Several rivers around the globe, particularly in developing nations, have turned into sewage canals or are overrun with hazardous industrial pollution. Keeping this in mind, the 26th Anniversary of the International Day of Action for Rivers aims to highlight the importance of humans taking a stand as the protector and voice for rivers.

