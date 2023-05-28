International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ACTION FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH 2023: Women should have a healthy and fulfilling life, free from abuse and discrimination. They deserve education, privacy and sexual and reproductive autonomy. Sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) activists campaign all over the world to ensure these vital rights are implemented for women. International Day of Action for Women’s Health is observed on May 28 across the globe, to raise the demand for the realisation of sexual and reproductive health and rights, and justice for women. Below, we take a look at this year’s theme, history and significance of the day.

International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2023: Theme

The theme for International Day of Action for Women’s Health this year is “Our Voices, Our Actions, Our Demand: Uphold Women’s Health and Rights Now." SRHR activists are asking their allies to join hands together to assemble more people to fight for the cause of women’s sexual and reproductive lives, and fight to give victims justice. The hashtags being used across social media are #WomensHealthMatters and #SRHR4ALL.

On their official website, may28.org, SRHR activists make it loud and clear that any attack on them “attacks all our rights everywhere." The activists intend to ensure that such serious issues are addressed and accountability is sought through “globally concerted efforts, multisectoral and intersectional collaboration."

International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2023: History

During the 1987 Women’s Health Meeting in Costa Rica, the Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) proposed that May 28 be celebrated every year as International Day of Action for Women’s Health. LACWHN promoted the day across Latin America while Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) spread it globally. The campaign has historically focused on women’s health care, poverty, abortion, HIV/AIDS, contraceptives and government accountability.

International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2023: Significance

International Day of Action for Women’s Health is a day to celebrate the fights undertaken to secure women’s sexual and reproductive rights. It is a day for SRHR activists to take inspiration from the victories achieved from their tireless social campaigns across the globe. It is also the day that urges the public, governments and policy-makers to take notice of such campaigns and implement administrative, judicial and legislative reforms that support sexual and reproductive rights of women.