International Day of Forests 2023: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FORESTS 2023: Forests are the lungs of the world because the trees create oxygen for all life on earth and absorb carbon dioxide exhaled by living creatures. The roots of trees that form a network underground prevent soil erosion during heavy rainfall. They slow down rainfall and prevent streams from flooding. Forests also filter out sediments and purify water and clean the air. Trees are also used to create medicines. International Day of Forests is celebrated on March 21 to highlight the vital role played by forests in our lives.

Forests are home to all wildlife and provide sustenance to communities across the world. Global warming and industrial impacts have threatened the survival of forests, and with it, the wildlife and human safety.

International Day of Forests 2023: Theme

“Forests and health" is the theme for International Day of Forests, 2023. The theme highlights the connection between our health and the existence of forests. All living beings, including humans, are dependent on forests for survival.

Excessive deforestation or illegal logging empties forest cover, makes tribal communities suffer, wild animals homeless, and increases human health problems as well as man-animal conflicts. The voluntary agency called Collaborative Partnership on Forests (CPF) selects the theme for each International Day of Forests celebration.

International Day of Forests: History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its 61st session, on December 20, 2006, declared 2011 as the International Year of the Forests. The decision was taken to raise awareness about conservation and sustainable development of all types of forests in relation to global warming and poverty eradication and development.

The resolution was followed by the UNGA’s adoption of the International Day of Forests, on December 21, 2012.

International Day of Forests: Significance

International Day of Forests celebrates and raises awareness about the importance of all types of forests. It also celebrates and honours the trees that are outside forests, in villages, towns, cities and on the side of roads and lanes. The day calls upon citizens, governments, NGOs, other local, national and international bodies to undertake organised efforts to plant trees and protect forests from destruction.

