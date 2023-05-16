International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: History, Significance, Quotes and Tips to Live in Peace

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF LIVING TOGETHER IN PEACE 2023: The ability to live in harmony despite differences and to show respect and appreciation for others is essential for peaceful coexistence. To promote these values and mobilise the international community to work towards peace, the United Nations General Assembly has designated 16 May as the International Day of Living Together in Peace. This day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to promote understanding and to work towards building a sustainable, peaceful and harmonious world. Ultimately, the goal is to create a world where people can live together, united in their differences and diversity.

International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: History

Following the devastation of World War II, the United Nations was established to prevent future wars and save succeeding generations from the horrors of conflict. The UN is committed to promoting world peace and addressing global issues, including the inequalities faced by people based on factors such as race, sex, birth status, and disability, in all countries.

In 1997, the General Assembly proclaimed the year 2000 as the “International Year for a Culture of Peace" through its resolution 52/15. The next year, it declared that the “International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World" will be observed from 2001-10.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the “Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace" in 1999 through resolution 53/243. This document is a call for the international community to embrace and implement principles of peace and non-violence to protect future generations from the devastating effects of war.

In 2017, the UN General Assembly furthered its commitment to a peaceful world by designating May 16 as the International Day of Living Together in Peace through resolution 72/130. This day is observed to promote inclusion, tolerance, solidarity, and peace among diverse communities.

International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: Significance

The International Day of Living Together in Peace holds significant importance as it provides an opportunity to promote and encourage global cooperation to create a more peaceful and inclusive world. This day serves as a reminder that it is essential to accept and respect one another’s differences in order to build a better future for everyone.

To observe this day, people are encouraged to engage in acts of kindness, forgiveness, and compassion, which can help to foster mutual understanding, respect, and harmony between communities. It is a day to raise awareness about the importance of peaceful co-existence and to recognise the contributions of individuals, organizations, and nations who have worked towards promoting harmony.

Ultimately, the International Day of Living Together in Peace emphasises the need for unity, solidarity, and empathy in creating a sustainable world that benefits all of humanity.

International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: Quotes

“Every breath we take, every step we make, can be filled with peace, joy and serenity." —Thich Nhat Hanh “Don’t search for anything except peace. Try to calm the mind. Everything else will come on its own." —Baba Hari Das “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." —Jimi Hendrix “Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves until we end hatred and division." —John Lewis “When you make peace with yourself, you make peace with the world." —Maha Ghosananda

International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: Tips

Here are some tips that can help promote a peaceful way of living: