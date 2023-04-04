International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action 2023: Theme, History and Significance

International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is observed every year on April 4 to educate people about the harmful effects of explosive mine action across the world. The serious threats to the safety, health and lives of the civilian population by such mining elements is a matter of concern. The day is marked to create awareness about the development of a safe and conducive environment where the need of the victims are met.

The impact of mining and explosives on the socioeconomic factors of the people in mining localities and nations is huge. Therefore, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has put in efforts for the last twenty years on the needs of the victims of such explosive hazards.

Advertisement

UNMAS, in 2018, convened and led the drafting of the United Nations Mine Action Strategy 2019-2023, which is currently in action. The two most important aspects of the Strategy are that “it represents an accountability framework for the United Nations system and brings a “Theory of Change" for the UN engagement in mine action.

International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action 2023: Theme

This year, the UNMAS has decided to acknowledge the day under the campaign “Mine Action Cannot Wait", which would direct the spotlight on the contamination in Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Viet Nam that has been going on for several decades. The theme also aims to draw attention to the recent explosive ordnance contamination.

International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action: History

Advertisement

The General Assembly declared April 4 to be officially observed as the International Day for Mining Awareness on December 8, 2005. It was first observed in 2006. The continued efforts by states with the help of UN’s assistance has led to the betterment of the lives of people who have been affected by mining and explosive elements.

Advertisement

International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action: Significance

The significance of the theme this year is to bring to light the hazard of landmines and explosives through tragic events and enforce people to take immediate action for the betterment of the victims and prevent further incidents involving injuries and deaths of people. UNMAS will be advocating through the campaign that eradication of all landmines should be done with immediate effect irrespective of new contamination in Colombia, Myanmar, Ukraine or Yemen, or old contamination, in Cambodia, Iraq or Viet Nam.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here