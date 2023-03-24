International Day of the Unborn Child: Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE UNBORN CHILD: The birth of a child is a special moment among all living beings. For humans, it is a moment of great joy. Abortion, either by choice or coercion, terminates the life inside the mother’s womb. International Day of the Unborn Child, observed on March 25 annually, condemns abortions. It calls for the life of the human foetus to be given dignity and value.

International Day of the Unborn Child 2023: Theme

The theme of International Day of the Unborn Child is the dignity and value of children yet-to-be-born. It raises awareness about infanticide that occurs as a result of abortions.

International Day of the Unborn Child: History

The International Day of the Unborn Child is associated with the late Pope John Paul II. He was opposed to the medical procedure of abortion. Former President of Argentina, the late Carlos Menem, officially proclaimed The Feast of Mary’s Annunciation as “The Day of the Unborn Child" in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, on March 25, 1999.

Menem had previously met with Pope John Paul II and reportedly promised him to do something in honour of unborn children. The Pope was seemingly happy with the announcement and sent a message that was read aloud during the announcement ceremony. As per the letter, Pope John Paul II condemned “the attacks against human life" as a “grave offence against the Creator (cf. Gaudium et Spes)."

He also spoke of his desire to “banish forever, every attack against life" and urged the people of “America" to “the continent of life…a life that is worthy for all!" He closed his speech by saying, “I express my best wishes that the celebration of ‘The Day of the Unborn Child’ will favour a positive choice in favour of life and the development of a culture in this direction which will assure the promotion of human dignity in every situation."

International Day of the Unborn Child: Significance

International Day of the Unborn Child decries abortions since it denies value and dignity to an unborn child by killing it before birth. It celebrates the positive emotions associated with childbirth.

