International Day of Women Judges 2023: History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN JUDGES 2023: The road to equal representation of the sexes in all walks of civil society was long and arduous, littered with discrimination and inequality. In India, this changed with Anna Chandi, who became the first female judge of a high court in 1937. In 1989, Fathima Beevi became the first female judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Several Indian women, and those around the globe, like Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the United States, have added to the illustrious list of female judges bringing balance to the usually male-dominated legal system.

Female judges have promoted gender equality and ushered in a diverse but inclusive society. International Day of Women Judges, observed on March 10 annually, celebrates all such female judges who have led from the forefront in the fight against social injustice. Below, we look at the history and significance of the day.

Advertisement

International Day of Women Judges: History

To honour female judges across the globe and their contributions towards justice, equality and fairness in society, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to mark an international day for female judges. This development happened because of an international conference of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Doha, Qatar, from February 24 to 27, 2020.

At the conference, The Institute for African Women in Law (IAWL) highlighted the need for judiciaries to encourage and develop a culture of respect and women’s rights enforcement. Sexual harassment and bullying of women in the legal profession, particularly female judges, was discussed too.

On April 28, 2021, resolution 75/274 was adopted by the UNGA, declaring March 10 as the International Day of Women Judges. On March 10, 2022, the International Day of Women Judges was celebrated for the first time.

Advertisement

International Day of Women Judges: Significance

International Day of Women Judges is an important day not just for celebrating women judges in global legal institutions. It is a symbolic day for the fight for gender equality, equality of opportunities and the fight against gender-based discrimination, which exists in different strata of society.

Read all the Latest India News here