International Dog Day: Wag Worthy Getaways For You And Your Furry Friend

Our canine companions hold a special place in our hearts, yet the prospect of getaways and vacations often means temporarily parting ways with our beloved furry friends. Thankfully, Airbnb offers a solution! With the weekend coinciding with International Dog Day, the timing couldn’t be more perfect to seize the opportunity for a rejuvenating break that includes your faithful furry companion by your side.

Here’s a list of a few pet friendly homestays that are best for you as well as your beloved pet to unwind and enjoy at. From sunny beaches to cozy cabins in the hills to huge farmstays enough to account for all zoomies, these pet friendly getaways will ensure a vacation full of happy woofs and wagging tails. Airbnb Hosts Shivani and Avijeet also have some valuable travel tips for pet parents on travelling with your furry companions. So, get ready for an unforgettable Dog Day adventure with your canine companion.

Visit this Hidden Vintage Gem in Kihim, Maharashtra

This home is a 1900s bygone era property that has been converted to a luxury 2-bedroom villa by the beach, adorned by greenery on all sides. Completed with tiled ceilings, luxury linens to cozy into, a swimming pool enclosed in a walled-in space with trees – this home offers a getaway unlike any other! What’s more, you can also choose to feast on mouth-watering freshly cooked meals by a chef. This home also features ample private green space for pets to run around. With

flowers, vines, trees, and fabulous views coupled with healthy clean air, this space is an ideal environment for artists, solo travellers, nature seekers, couples, families, and corporates (the Hosts also offers high speed WIFI!).

Take you doggo to the beach, staying at Ashvini, in Nerul, Goa

Tucked away behind the unassuming Coco Beach — a few miles from the popular North Goan beach hotspots of Candolim and Calangute, Ashvini is one of the four open-air, eco-conscious villas in a boutique collection that has won multiple awards, surrounded by verdant jungle-style gardens and lush greenery. Mirroring the authentic energy and heritage of Goa, this labour of love is home to private-plunge jet pools, spa, gourmet chef services and a unique freeform swimming pool — making it the perfect base for a relaxing getaway in the tropics with your pets.

Unwind at the Chic Luxury Farm Stay, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Set in a forested neighbourhood of Dharamshala, The Owl’s Nest is a chic luxury cottage with all the modern amenities, set on a 1-acre organic farm. Ideally suited for small nuclear families or groups of friends traveling together, especially with pets, the farm stay is a readers’ and bird watchers’ paradise. This charming cottage boasts minimalist interiors, plenty of natural light and beautifully landscaped gardens. With a single cottage on the entire farm, guests and their pets get absolute exclusivity and privacy from the cacophonies of city life.

Explore the mountains in Himachal Pradesh with you best friend, staying at Magnificent Treehouse, in Tandi

If you’ve always wanted to explore the mountains with your pet in tow, book a stay in this tree house hidden in Tandi. The dreamy treehouse is an ideal location to unwind and relax. With high speed internet, one can work uninterrupted or take a break from work and enjoy the spectacular valley and mountain views from the cozy bedroom with your pet by your side. The tree house offers a cozy bedroom, with a king-size bed and a bunk bed in the attic. The open dining area in the lawn, allows you to savour appetizing home-cooked food under the magnificent sky while listening to nature’s therapeutic music.

Reconnect with Nature at Kintsugi, Seetla, Himachal Pradesh

Perched atop the serene hills of Seetla, Himachal Pradesh, Kintsugi stands as a testament to heritage - a meticulously restored Kumaoni stone home that recaptures its former splendor. A part of the expansive Aikkya Farms, spanning 7.5 acres of land, Kintsugi finds its place amid flourishing fruit orchards. The residence offers a sunlit haven with abundant open seating, an inviting sunroom, and a picturesque sunset deck. Here, you and your furry companion can simply lie around soaking in the sun or gaze at the stars in the night sky. A distinguishing feature of this home lies in its artfully hand-painted bedroom floor, seamlessly harmonizing with the meticulously refurbished interiors, creating an ambiance that’s as unique as it is inviting.

The Hosts at Kintsugi, Shivani and Avijeet, who have hosted over 500 people from across the world, are avid travellers themselves. They have been on numerous trips with their dogs, Shifu and Bolt, and these travel experiences have taught them a lot about travelling with pets. Here are the top tips from them for your next trip with your pet: