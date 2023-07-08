International Mango Festival 2023: History, Significance, and How to Celebrate

INTERNATIONAL MANGO FESTIVAL 2023: Get ready to celebrate the sweetest festival of the year because the International Mango Festival 2023 is here! On this delectable occasion, mango lovers from every corner of the globe unite to revel in the succulent glory of this tropical fruit. It’s a festival dedicated to indulging in the heavenly taste, vibrant colours, and irresistible fragrance of the mango. From the luscious Alphonso to the tangy Kent, each variety takes centre stage, tantalising taste buds and igniting a mango frenzy.

Whether you enjoy mangoes in a juicy slice, blended into a refreshing smoothie, or incorporated into mouth-watering desserts, the International Mango Festival is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the fruity delight that brings joy to countless lives. Currently, the 32nd Mango Festival is underway at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri. More than 300 varieties of mangoes is on display at the event that will end on July 9.

International Mango Festival: History

The roots of the International Mango Festival can be traced back to 1987 when the National Horticulture Board of India had a bright idea—to celebrate mango. Since then, it has become an annual tradition, eagerly awaited by mango lovers across the nation. Bustling mango markets, vibrant mango exhibitions, and an abundance of fruity delights await visitors during this mango-filled extravaganza.

International Mango Festival: Significance

Beyond its mouthwatering taste, the mango holds cultural significance for India that goes back centuries. In Indian mythology and literature, the mango is often associated with love and prosperity. It has a special place in Indian festivals and rituals, symbolising abundance and good fortune. With such rich cultural connections, it’s no wonder that the International Mango Festival has become a joyous celebration of this beloved fruit.