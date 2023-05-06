International No Diet Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes to Share

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL NO DIET DAY 2023: International No Diet Day is an annual celebration that takes place on May 6. The day aims to promote body positivity and encourage people to embrace their physical appearance. It is a day to reject the societal pressures and unrealistic beauty standards that often lead to harmful dieting practices. Instead, International No Diet Day encourages people to focus on self-love and acceptance and to celebrate body diversity around the world. To commemorate this important event, many people share quotes, wishes, and messages on social media, spreading the message of body positivity and self-acceptance far and wide.

Advertisement

Here listed are the inspiring quotes, thoughtful wishes, and powerful messages that you can share with your friends and loved ones on International No Diet Day.

International No Diet Day 2023: Wishes and messages

1. International No Diet Day is a reminder that we must not get carried away with perfect body sizes because fitness is always more important.

2. Going on a diet is no solution but staying fit and healthy is the solution to all problems. Happy International No Diet Day.

3. Each person is different and everybody is unique in some special way. Happy International No Diet Day.

Advertisement

4. Eat well and exercise regularly and you will find yourself happy, fit, and healthy. Say no to diet on International No Diet Day.

5. When you diet, you lose all the charm your body has and on No Diet Day, we must promise ourselves to enjoy the bodies we are gifted with.

Advertisement

6. This life is meant to be lived and don’t waste it by dieting for a body that is just a myth…. Happy International No Diet Day.

Advertisement

International No Diet Day 2023: Quotes

1. “The best anti-ageing advice I’ve ever received? Drink a lot of water and have a plant-based diet. I also do mindful meditation with my daughter every day. It takes ten minutes. I think reducing stress plays a big part in anti-ageing". - Carolyn Murphy

Advertisement

2. “I am proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I will struggle with for the rest of my life, but I am finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else’s standards. " - Khloe Kardashian

3. “I might have a little bit of cellulite. I might not be toned everywhere. But accepting that just empowers me." - Kim Kardashian

4. “All people who live their lives on a diet are suffering. If you can accept your natural body weight and not force it to be beneath your body’s natural, healthy weight, then you can live your life free of dieting, of restriction, of feeling guilty every time you eat a slice of your kid’s birthday cake." – Portia de Rossi

5. “My doctor told me to stop having intimate dinners for four. Unless there are three other people." - Orson Welles

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here