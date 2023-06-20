International Nystagmus Day 2023: What is Dancing Eye Syndrome? Significance, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

INTERNATIONAL NYSTAGMUS DAY 2023: Nystagmus, also known as “Dancing Eye Syndrome," is a condition characterised by involuntary rhythmic eye movements, which can occur horizontally, vertically, or in a rotating manner. The Leicestershire Nystagmus survey reveals that approximately 24 out of every 10,000 individuals in the general population have nystagmus.

International Nystagmus Day serves as a platform to raise awareness and draw attention to this disorder, which can have a significant impact on vision. By increasing awareness, we can ensure that children and adults with Nystagmus receive the necessary support and medical care they need.

INTERNATIONAL NYSTAGMUS DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

Every year, on June 20th, the world comes together to observe International Nystagmus Awareness Day. This significant day aims to raise awareness about Nystagmus, a relatively unknown condition that can cause significant vision impairment. By recognising International Nystagmus Awareness Day, individuals gain access to valuable tools, resources, and comprehensive knowledge about the disease and its impact on one’s quality of life.

The Nystagmus Network plays a crucial role in sponsoring and organizing International Nystagmus Awareness Day. As a registered charity founded in 1984, the Nystagmus Network has been dedicated to promoting awareness of the disease and its profound impact on individuals’ lives. This annual event throws light on the challenges faced by Nystagmus patients, particularly in areas such as employment, education, and equal access to healthcare.

INTERNATIONAL NYSTAGMUS DAY 2023: SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of Nystagmus might affect one or both eyes. The following are some of the most common warning signs:

Involuntary eye movement.

Vision that is shaky or blurry.

Issues with balance.

Vertigo.

Sensitivity to light.

Issues with night vision.

INTERNATIONAL NYSTAGMUS DAY 2023: TREATMENTS

Nystagmus is not unpleasant and does not cause total blindness. Although it is not curable, there are various treatment approaches available to support individuals living with Nystagmus. Supportive therapy, contact lenses, and tenotomy surgery are some of the options.

INTERNATIONAL NYSTAGMUS DAY 2023: DIAGNOSIS

If you suspect that you or someone you know may have Nystagmus, it is important to consult with an ophthalmologist for a comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis. During the examination, the ophthalmologist will conduct several assessments to assess your eye health, vision, and associated symptoms.