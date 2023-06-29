Tiger Population In India: The Battle to Save Tigers Still Continues

Tiger Population In India: India holds particular significance in the observance of this day as it is home to the majority of the world’s remaining wild tiger population, making it a crucial country for tiger conservation efforts. With its diverse range of tiger habitats, including national parks and reserves, India plays a vital role in the preservation of these iconic animals.

International Tiger Day, is a day to reflect on the ongoing battle to save tigers in India observed on 29th July. Despite efforts to protect these majestic creatures, the struggle continues. We need to put collective efforts to ensure a future where tigers roam freely in their natural habitats.

In a discussion with Rohit Varma, Founder, Nature inFocus, we talk about the challenges faced and the progress made in conservation of tigers.

Question 1: About the Tiger population in India; local extinction is a concern. Please share your thoughts/comments.

Answer: The last case of local extinction of tigers in India was back in 2005 when we lost all tigers in both Sariska and Panna National parks. It was when poaching was rampant, organised crime was involved, and there was a huge demand for tiger skin and body parts in China. India was able to crack down on organised crime and succeeded in bringing poaching under control.

Forest degradation and a lack of prey population could be other reasons for local extinction. There are parks which have lost their tiger population due to these reasons. It is possible to reintroduce tigers to these parks if we can bring back the prey population base (herbivores like deer, wild boar and Gaur), but these projects are long-term and need concentrated efforts.

Question 2: How the battle to save tigers continues. Also, if you can add a little bit on why we need to save tigers?

Answer: Our battle to save the tiger is not over. When Project Tiger started in 1973, the issues were different. Hunting was allowed officially till 1972, and later poaching became a big problem. Today, we are facing a different set of issues. Forests are shrinking, and linear intrusions and unsustainable development are putting pressure on our forests and their denizens.