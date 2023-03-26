Whiskey is a timeless spirit that has been enjoyed by people all over the world for centuries. It is a versatile drink that can be sipped neat, on the rocks, or used as a base for cocktails. Whiskey Day, celebrated annually is a day to celebrate the rich history and diverse flavors of this beloved spirit.

If you’re looking to commemorate Whiskey Day on March 27, what better way to do so than by indulging in some delicious whiskey cocktails? We’ve curated a list of recipes that showcase the unique flavors and versatility of whiskey. From classic Old Fashioneds to trendy whiskey sours, these recipes are perfect for both seasoned whiskey drinkers and newcomers to the spirit. So grab a bottle of your favorite whiskey, a shaker, and let’s get mixing!

Whisky Sour

• Preparation time: 3-4 minutes

• Serving: 1

Ingredients

● 50 ml of Whisky (Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection)

● 25 ml of Lemon Juice

● 10 ml of Sugar Syrup

● ¼ tsp rock salt

● 1 Lemon Zest

● Orange slice for Garnishing

● 1 egg white (optional)

Directions

Step 1 – Add lemon juice, sugar, salt, lemon zest and ice in the shaker with Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection whisky

Step 2 – Shake it well to have an enriching aroma of the mix (1 minute – 1 ½ minutes)

Step 3 – Pour the mix into a chilled old-fashioned glass

Step 4 – Your drink is ready to be served, garnish with a slice of orange. Enjoy

Royal Sling

Ingredients

• 2 dash orange bitters

• .25 Oz Elderflower liquid

• .5 Oz dry vermouth

• 1.5 oz Royal Ranthambore Indian Whisky

• Lemon peel and Jasmine flowers

Directions

Step 1 – In a mixing glass add 2 dash orange bitters, Elderflower liquid, dry vermouth and Royal Ranthambore Indian Whisky

Step 2 – Add ice Stir to combine and chill

Step 3 – Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a Lemon peel and Jasmine flowers

Hot Toddy Recipe

Ingredients:

• 40 ML Royal Ranthambore Premium Whisky

• 10 ML Lemon Juice

• 10 ML Honey

• 2 Thin Slices Ginger

• 1 Small Cinnamon Stick

• 1 star anise

• Boiling water as required

Directions

Step 1 – Place ginger, cinnamon, and star anise in a glass. Add lemon juice, honey, and Royal Ranthambore

Step 2 – Top it with boiling water and stir it together

Step 3 – Garnish with a lemon slice and serve

Apple of my eye

Ingredients:

• 30 ml Apple juice

• 60 ml Royal Ranthambore Whisky

• 10 ml Honey Syrup

• 10 ml Lemon juice

• 3-4 Apple Slices

• Nutmeg Powder

Directions

Step 1 – Combine Royal Ranthambore Whisky, lemon juice, honey syrup, and nutmeg powder in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Step 2 – Shake and strain into glass with ice and sliced apples. Enjoy! (optional: create a sugar rim on glass prior to straining)

