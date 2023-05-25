International Wine Day: 9 Wine-Based Cocktails You Can Make At Home

Celebrations are incomplete without the joyous presence of wine, as it adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any occasion, be it National Wine Day or a regular gathering with loved ones. The mere act of raising a glass filled with the velvety nectar of grapes brings people together, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

Wine, with its rich history and diverse range of flavours, offers endless possibilities for celebration. Whether it’s a crisp and refreshing white wine, a bold and robust red wine, or a sparkling and effervescent champagne, each sip brings a unique experience to the palate. From toasting to celebrating milestones and achievements to unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying a leisurely evening with friends, wine serves as a catalyst for creating cherished memories.

On the occasion of National Wine Day, there are several delightful wine-based cocktails that you can easily prepare at home to elevate your celebration. Here are some of the best options:

Advertisement

Sangria:

A classic and refreshing choice, sangria combines red or white wine with fruits, sweeteners, and a splash of brandy for a fruity and vibrant cocktail. Mimosa:

Perfect for brunch or a celebratory toast, the Mimosa blends sparkling wine with orange juice, creating a light and bubbly cocktail with a citrusy twist. Bellini:

Originating from Italy, this elegant cocktail pairs Prosecco with peach puree, resulting in a sweet and velvety drink that exudes sophistication. Wine Spritzer:

A light and refreshing option, the wine spritzer combines wine with sparkling water or soda, allowing you to customize the flavours by adding fresh fruits or herbs. Kir Royale:

This French cocktail combines Champagne or sparkling wine with crème de cassis, a blackcurrant liqueur, creating a sophisticated and slightly sweet concoction. Aperol Spritz:

While not traditionally wine-based, this popular Italian aperitif mixes Prosecco with Aperol and soda water, resulting in a vibrant and bittersweet cocktail that’s perfect for summer. Wine Margarita:

For a unique twist on a classic margarita, substitute the tequila with white wine and add lime juice and a touch of sweetness for a tangy and refreshing beverage. Wine Mojito:

Put a wine spin on the beloved mojito by replacing the rum with white wine. Combine it with fresh mint leaves, lime juice, and a touch of sugar for a lighter and herbaceous cocktail. Wine Martini:

Switch up the traditional martini by incorporating wine. Combine your favourite wine with vodka or gin and a hint of vermouth for a sophisticated and flavorful twist.

You can start prepping for these cocktail ideas at home, you really will not be disappointed. Cheers!