International Yoga Day 2023: Benefits of Yoga During Pregnancy

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: As we celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, it is worth acknowledging the remarkable advantages of practising yoga during pregnancy. While yoga holds immense value for individuals of all ages and life phases, during pregnancy, this ancient practice becomes even more important, offering expecting mothers a multitude of physical and mental benefits.

These asanas not only help in relieving common discomforts such as back pain and swollen ankles but also aid in improving circulation and maintaining proper alignment, supporting the overall well-being of both mother and baby. Let us take a look at the numerous advantages of embracing yoga during pregnancy.

Promotes Physical Health

Advertisement

Pregnancy brings about significant changes to a woman’s body, and integrating yoga into one’s routine can play a pivotal role in alleviating common physical discomforts. Regular yoga practice not only enhances flexibility and strength, crucial for bearing the added weight.

Yoga improves circulation, reduces fluid retention, and provides relief from prevalent pregnancy conditions such as back pain, swollen ankles, and sciatica. Moreover, specific yoga poses prepare the body for the journey of childbirth. Embracing yoga during pregnancy empowers women to navigate their transformative journey with greater comfort and well-being.

Mental Health

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to mood swings and emotional instability. Yoga cultivates emotional balance by enhancing self-awareness and acceptance. Yoga encourages pregnant women to connect with their emotions, process them in a healthy way, and develop a positive outlook. It allows pregnant women to embrace the journey of motherhood with self-love.

Advertisement

Bonding with the Baby

Yoga during pregnancy often includes practices that promote a deep connection between the mother and her child. Through gentle movements, and meditation, expecting mothers can establish a profound bond with their babies. This connection promotes love for both the mother and the child.

Advertisement

Preparation for Childbirth

Yoga prepares pregnant women for childbirth. Breathing exercises, like deep belly breathing and the practice of pranayama, can help to improve lung capacity, increase oxygen supply, and teach relaxation during contractions. Yoga poses like squatting, pelvic tilts, and cat-cow can aid in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, making labour and delivery more manageable.

Postpartum Recovery