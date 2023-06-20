International Yoga Day 2023: Can Heart Patients Do Yoga? 5 Best Yoga Poses for a Healthy Heart

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR YOGA 2023: We all lead busy lives, and that makes it difficult to take care of our physical as well as mental health. Irregularities in eating and drinking habits sometimes lead to many heart-related problems. These days, heart-related diseases are not only happening to older people but to young men and women too. In recent times, we have witnessed the severity of cardiovascular issues, and it is time we pay heed to what our heart desires, a proper and active lifestyle. This International Day for Yoga, here are some yoga asanas that will help keep the heart healthy, as per the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

STANDING FORWARD BEND

The spine, hamstrings, shoulders, and groin are all stretched in this position. It can make you more flexible and relieve discomfort.

HOW TO DO

Bend forward from a standing posture with your legs straight and your feet together. Put your palms or fingers on the ground, parallel to your feet. Bring your head towards your knees. If you can’t reach the floor, place a yoga block in front of your feet.

BRIDGE POSE

This pose will help you relax and extend your chest and spine. For someone with high blood pressure, it can also be beneficial.

HOW TO DO

Put your feet about hip-width apart while lying on your back. Lift your bottom off the ground and keep it there while raising your hips up. Firmly plant your feet on the ground. You can either roll your shoulders under your body or rest your arms at your sides on the floor.

CHAIR POSE

The diaphragm and heart are stimulated, while the stance works the arm and leg muscles.

HOW TO DO

Raise your arms aloft and bend your knees. Start by standing with your feet together and your toes pointing in front. Bring your thighs close to being parallel to the floor. Your torso will bend slightly forward over your thighs, and your knees will stick out in front of you. Hold the pose for a minute.

HEAD TO KNEE POSE

The spine, shoulders, hamstrings, and groin will all benefit from this pose’s stretching. Additionally, it might alleviate weariness and anxiety.

HOW TO DO

Put your legs straight in front and sit down on the floor. The bottom of your right foot should rest on the inner thigh of your left leg as you flex your right leg. Keep your left leg straight on the ground. Extend both arms towards your left foot and bend forward. Lower your forehead towards your straight leg. Repeat on the other side.

SUPINE SPINAL TWIST