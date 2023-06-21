International Yoga Day 2023: Alaya F To Nargis Fakhri Check Out Special Yoga Day Posts By Actresses 

International Yoga Day 2023: There is not an iota of doubt about the fact that our favourite Bollywood actresses love fitness and try out different forms of it to stay in shape. But, most actresses share an incessant love for yoga and on this incredible day took to their social media accounts to talk about their undeniable love for yoga and share glimpses of the practising the art.

These B-town ladies made sure to note down why they appreciate a particular day dedicated to yoga solely and trust us when we say they are inspiring. Check out the lovely posts.

Neha Sharma

Advertisement

Neha Sharma is often spotted by the paparazzi heading to the gym with her sister Aisha and it is wise to say that she does care a lot about fitness and yoga is something that helps her with it. Neha’s posture is incredible and the credit for that has to go to her yoga sessions. She took to Instagram to share a snippet of her trying an asana, she captioned the post, saying “Healthy mind and a healthy body is the key to happy living.. a little post for yoga day appreciation."

Kubbra Sait

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kubbra on this brilliant day opened her heart up to her fans and followers as she shed light on how yoga is what truly transformed her life. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “The accident destroyed the confidence within me a year ago. I am still strengthening my elbow and my left side. I was in a brace for four and half months. This post isn’t about just the pain, it’s a celebration and it’s really the focus on growth, commitment, love and kindness for my own self. Even when I cried and felt helpless - I showed up. That’s what I feel each one of us deserves." She further added, “On this amazing day we celebrate together #internationalyogaday I urge you to be brave for what you want to achieve in life. The smallest discipline you add to your life, will make you stable, balanced and free from your own limitations."

Alaya F

Alaya F is an actress who is an avid Yoga enthusiast. Her elegance, glow, and aura is a proof of her constant dedication to fitness in which Yoga plays a pivotal role. Being a consistent Yoga performer, time and again, the actress keeps on sharing her Yoga sessions with her fans, and now on the occasion of International Yoga Day, she brings along her Yoga session while addressing the importance of Yoga in her life.

Marking International Yoga Day, Alaya shared a video of herself on her social media in which she can be seen performing some intense Yoga poses. She further jotted down the caption -

Advertisement

“Celebrate the power of yoga to unite and transform!

An opportunity to connect with your mind, body, and spirit

Happy International Yoga Day!"

Shama Sikander

Advertisement

The lovely Shama Sikander shared photos of herself acing some amazing asanas that are incredibly beneficial if you are looking for good stretches and these postures can also aid weight loss. Shama’s caption read as, “The aim of Yoga is to join or to unite… it symbolizes the union of body and consciousness."

Nimrat Kaur

In a lovely orange athleisure wear against a stunning background, Nimrat gave us some serious fitness goals and we are impressed at how well she executed all those amazing postures. Her captions read as, “Yoga is the music which makes the mind, body and soul dance to one tune."

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma never misses out on a good day’s workout, and this morning she kicked off her day with a super yoga session. The snippet that she shared for her fans to see was wonderful. Aisha’s caption in a way truly defines how yoga makes one feel, she wrote, “Relaxed, refreshed, recharged."

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya aced her yoga moves in the most amazing summer-friendly athleisure wear. She penned a lovely caption that showcased her love for yoga, it read, “Learning to be present, learning to love my movement, learning to be comfortable. Yoga has come into my life when I need it the most, so here’s me celebrating the power of yoga."

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia in several interviews has spoken about how innate love for yoga, she has talked about how being able to practice has changed her perspective. On yoga day, she shared snippets from her practice and captioned it as, “Honour ur practice … honour your teacher … honour urself daily."

Sanjana Sanghi

On this International Yoga Day, Sanjana took to her social media to share pictures from her yoga session on a yoga wheel. For the caption, she wrote, “My practise has always felt so precious & personal to me that I’ve never felt comfortable enough to share snippets of it often on social media. Trying to change that."

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis has always been a fitness enthusiast who truly believes in the synergy between different forms of physical activity to achieve overall health and vitality. From eating healthy to working out consistently, she does it all. Her special yoga day post, mentioned, “Happy international yoga day! Good for the mind body & soul."

Diana Penty

Diana Penty put out the most relatable post amongst all the lovely ladies, she put up a picture of her immersed in her favour asana and captioned the post saying, “My most favourite yoga pose of ALL time.#Savasana #InternationalYogaDay" That is truly funny!

Manisha Koirala